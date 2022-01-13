Super Bowl: Will LA Rams play at SoFi Stadium in February?

The NFL playoffs start on Saturday with the Super Wild Card Weekend, where six teams from both the AFC and NFC battle it out for a place in the divisional round. Division winners go on to the conference championships, and the winners of that go to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on February 13.

LA County officials say the Super Bowl will go forward as planned, despite concerns about surging COVID-19 infections. The LA Chargers are out of the playoffs, but the LA Rams still have a chance. They play the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, January 17.