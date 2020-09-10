‘Made in LA,’ ‘Under Over,’ and other new fall art shows to check out

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the art world is forging ahead with annual fall openings. But many of these exhibitions are still awaiting clearance from the county about how to safely open.
Some notable shows include:
- Linda Stark at David Kordansky, which opens on Sept 16.
- Under Over at Marta, which is a small gallery focusing on design objects, is open now.
- Made in LA is the Hammer’s biennial, which features emerging artists and is scheduled to open next month at The Hammer and The Huntington.
