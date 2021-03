With coronavirus case numbers continuing to drop, LA County might move from the red to orange tier as early as next week. That would allow bars to reopen without food service, and offices to reopen for nonessential services. Capacity restrictions would relax at museums, restaurants, zoos, gyms, places of worship, outdoor sports, and live performances.

However, is the county opening up too quickly? Could it potentially lead to another wave? Can the vaccine rollout mitigate some of the risk?