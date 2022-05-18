Artist Kevin Beasley looks at Black experience beyond gallery space

Kevin Beasley’s solo exhibition, “On site,” recently opened at LA’s Regen Projects and runs through June 25. The artist uses ordinary materials and personal artifacts — such as his clothes — to explore the Black experience and how it shapes U.S. history and culture.

He recently introduced raw cotton into his work, says Lindsay Preston Zappas, founder and editor-in-chief of Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles.

“[The cotton] is actually sourced from his family's intergenerational cotton farm in Virginia. Here he's thinking about his own personal history, but also the histories of the slave trade and cotton manufacturing,” Zappas says.





Beasley’s work incorporates sculptures, drawings, installations, and music.

For example, he installed a utility pole as an art piece, and the pole had streetlights on it and working WiFi.

“He’s definitely thinking beyond the walls of the gallery space. This show included a lot of wall works that do feel very suited for a museum or gallery exhibition, but he's also using sound and installation and these other elements to really point outside of the gallery space and connect to this broader narrative of place,” Zappas says.



