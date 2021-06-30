Why Hollywood celebs are ditching their homes near the Hollywood sign

During the pandemic last year, a trio of actresses who are close friends decided to pack up and leave LA.

Haylie Duff (who played Summer in “Napoleon Dynamite”), Becca Tobin (who played Kitty in “Glee”), and Jamie-Lynn Sigler (who played Willow in “The Sopranos”) moved their families to Austin, joining an eastward migration that has seen home values in the Texas capitol balloon to record levels.



At least that’s how New York Times freelance reporter Mariella Rudi puts it. She spent time with Sigler, Duff and Tobin to figure out why Hollywood stars are ditching their Hollywood homes.