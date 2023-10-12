Big Bear Lake has held an Oktoberfest for 53 years. It began as a way to draw tourists between summer and winter to sustain local restaurants and hotels. Now it’s grown to a nine-week event that is expected to draw 25,000 people from across SoCal. Log sawing contests, stein-carrying contests, and the chicken dance are all a part of the scene.

Big Bear Oktoberfest's mountaintop events will be taking place every weekend through November 4.
























