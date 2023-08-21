Corruption charges swirl around Angels deal as Sidhu agrees to plead guilty

Harry Sidhu, the former mayor of Anaheim, has agreed to plead guilty to multiple federal corruption charges linked to his dealings with the Angels baseball team while in office. It remains unclear if others from the Angels organization will also be charged, as two employees were listed in the deal for attempting to hold a mock City Council meeting to help them push through the sale of Angels stadium. The current mayor of Anaheim, Ashleigh Aitken, has announced an investigation into the City Council’s involvement in the scandal.