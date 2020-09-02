Shooting deaths of Dijon Kizzee and Andres Guardado: The latest on what happened

On Monday afternoon, LA County sheriff’s deputies stopped 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee, who was riding his bicycle in the Westmont neighborhood of South LA, for what they call “violations of vehicle codes.” It’s still unclear what that means.

The sheriff’s department says Kizzee punched a deputy, then started running. They say they found a gun among items that he dropped on the ground at the scene, and that the shooting happened afterward.

Deputies shot Kizzee multiple times.

Meanwhile, in another Sheriff’s Department shooting from June, more information is coming out about what happened when deputies shot and killed 18-year-old Andres Guardado in Gardena. A whistleblower at the department now claims there may have been some kind of intra-department gang initiation involved in the shooting.