Landscapes, human body, and crafts: Themes of summer LA group exhibits highlighting new artists

Photo: Yveline Tropéa’s “Promenade Imaginaire, 2020” from the exhibit “Above Below” at Shoshana Wayne. Photo courtesy of Galerie Anne de Villepoix.

Every summer, many LA galleries present group shows to try out new artists and catch their breath before the big season for the art world: fall. The shows often have a cohesive genre or trend. 

KCRW hears about “Above & Below” at Shoshana Wayne that looks at the idea of weaving and crafting; “I Am Not This Body” at Tyler Park Presents, where all the work deals with the human body and its limitations; and the “Beatitudes of Malibu” at David Kordansky, which explores multigenerational approaches to landscapes. 


Hilary Pecis’ “Gabrielino, 2021” from the exhibit “Beatitudes of Malibu” at David Kordansky.  Courtesy of the Estate of Jane Freilicher and Kasmin 


Vanessa Conte’s “Reclaimed, 2018” from the exhibit “I Am Not This Body” at Tyler Park Presents. Courtesy of the artist and Tyler Park Presents, Los Angeles.

