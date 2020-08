Postmaster General Louis DeJoy defended his management of the U.S. Postal Service during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing today. DeJoy has come under fire for how he handled changes at the USPS, like getting rid of hundreds of sorting machines and reducing overtime for employees.

Those changes have caused ripple effects nationwide. According to an investigation from the LA Times, some local facilities are reporting accounts of dead animals, rotting food, and utter chaos.