Should LA fight homelessness via long-term housing developments or short-term shelters?

Homelessness is one of LA’s most divisive issues, and politicians are fighting over what to do about it. Mayoral candidate and City Councilmember Joe Buscaino says LA has put too many resources into slow, costly housing developments at the expense of more immediate, emergency measures. He wants the city to focus more on adding shelter beds and clearing encampments from the streets. But LA Mayor Eric Garcetti says LA is on the right track and needs to double down. KCRW’s Anna Scott looks at the conflict and what it could mean for the city’s future.