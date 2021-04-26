OC’s Los Alamitos approves ethnic studies course, but not everyone is onboard

The school board in the City of Los Alamitos approved an ethnic studies class, but there has been a lot of opposition to it.

Photo by Shutterstock.

After years of debate, California’s State Board of Education voted last month to adopt an ethnic studies model curriculum for K-12. But adopting the curriculum is voluntary, which means the battle over whether and how to implement the class moved to the local level.

Because of that, there is a raucous debate in Los Alamitos in Orange County. The school board in the City of Los Alamitos approved an ethnic studies class, but there has been a lot of opposition to it. However, if schools did offer it, the class would be an elective option for students and would not be mandatory. 

