OC’s Los Alamitos approves ethnic studies course, but not everyone is onboard

After years of debate, California’s State Board of Education voted last month to adopt an ethnic studies model curriculum for K-12. But adopting the curriculum is voluntary, which means the battle over whether and how to implement the class moved to the local level.

Because of that, there is a raucous debate in Los Alamitos in Orange County. The school board in the City of Los Alamitos approved an ethnic studies class, but there has been a lot of opposition to it. However, if schools did offer it, the class would be an elective option for students and would not be mandatory.