In Orange County, two men convicted of second-degree murder were resentenced to 18 years after already serving nearly 30 years behind bars. A judge resentenced Rogelio Vasquez Solis, 45, and Saul Penuela, 46, for assault with force that is likely to cause bodily injury. Both were initially convicted in the killing of 17-year-old Steven Woods.
OC men served 30 years in prison for murder. Judge resentences them
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - LA Times columnist and contributor to Greater LA. - @GustavoArellano