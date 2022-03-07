Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has gone from running a reelection campaign to fending off calls for his resignation, which have been coming after he is reported to have said that he knows “many black people who get themselves out of their bad circumstances and bad situations by only dating white women.” He made the comment during the discussion of a murder case involving a Black defendant. A video also surfaced of him using the N-word in a speech that he made to an OC group.

“Anywhere else you have a district attorney going through these allegations of racism the way Todd Spitzer is doing, he would either resign or show more penance, but that's not the way Todd Spitzer goes,” says LA Times columnist Gustavo Arellano.