After two long pandemic years, cannabis consumption lounges are making their comeback in West Hollywood. The Original Cannabis Cafe — or Lowell Cafe as it was first known — opened in WeHo in 2019. It was the nation’s first cannabis consumption lounge. Back then, the city was on track to open more lounges, but COVID put those plans on pause. Now, a new batch of lounges are getting ready to open this year.
Cannabis consumption scene comes back to life in West Hollywood
