Angelenos brace for a cold and rainy Turkey Day

Hosted by
Los Angeles skyline in the rain.

Los Angeles skyline in the rain. Photo credit: Rod Ramsey

A winter storm has arrived in Los Angeles, and it’s likely to continue through the weekend. Up to two inches of rain are expected along the coast, and more in the foothills. Up to two feet of snow is expected in the mountains. That makes for treacherous driving in the Grapevine and mountain passes. 

Credits

Guests:
Fritz Coleman - KNBC-TV, Grace Manners - Owner of Quail Cove Lodge

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Caleigh Wells