A winter storm has arrived in Los Angeles, and it’s likely to continue through the weekend. Up to two inches of rain are expected along the coast, and more in the foothills. Up to two feet of snow is expected in the mountains. That makes for treacherous driving in the Grapevine and mountain passes.
Angelenos brace for a cold and rainy Turkey Day
Credits
Guests:
Fritz Coleman - KNBC-TV, Grace Manners - Owner of Quail Cove Lodge
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Caleigh Wells