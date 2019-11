Thanksgiving isn’t necessarily a family holiday. Many Angelenos spend Turkey Day alone. But alone doesn’t have to mean lonely. The city is filled with Turkey Trots, holiday attractions at museums and parks, and open amusement parks.

Thanksgiving can be one of the best times to visit museums and public spaces because the crowds are gone. Michael Juliano with Time Out says if you’re not spending the day with extended family, now’s the time to tick things off your LA bucket list.