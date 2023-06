Eater LA reporter Mona Holmes celebrated the 100th anniversary of El Cholo – Los Angeles’s oldest Mexican restaurant – by getting to know its history and its regulars.

“El Cholo – this original location – represents a time and a place in Los Angeles that is no longer,” says Holmes. “People go back there to feel a certain way about this place that has witnessed the rise of this great city of Los Angeles, and they want a piece of that in the form of an enchilada or a taco or burrito.