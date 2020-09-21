The pandemic has had a crushing effect on the tourism industry in Southern California and worldwide. The leisure and hospitality industry is a huge economic driver in the region. It employs a lot of Angelenos, but since the pandemic hit, many of those jobs have gone away, and some of them may never come back. The LA Times reports that one in four hotels are struggling to pay their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure.
Many LA hotels are at risk of shutting down permanently during pandemic
