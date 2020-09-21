As some hotel rooms sit empty, tens of thousands of people live on the streets of Los Angeles. At the beginning of the pandemic, city and county leaders planned to solve the two problems at once. They wanted to house 15,000 homeless people in hotel and motel rooms. But months later, “Project Roomkey” is winding down. One location has closed and the rest are expected to close by February. The program peaked with about 4,000 people housed.
Why ‘Project Roomkey’ fell so short of its goal to house 15,000 Angelenos experiencing homelessness
