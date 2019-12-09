Another scandal plagues the Orange County Sheriff’s Department

Orange County Sheriff at the 29th Annual 'Moon the Amtrak' event. Laguna Niguel, CA. July 12, 2008.

Orange County Sheriff at the 29th Annual 'Moon the Amtrak' event. Laguna Niguel, CA. July 12, 2008. Photo credit: Chuck Coker (CC BY-ND 2.0)

A sergeant at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department says dozens of internal affairs complaints have been buried. He claims that a “cool kids club” of deputies have been exempt from punishments.

A recent audit says nearly a third of crime evidence was booked late by sheriff’s deputies, sometimes months after the deadline. Sergeant William West also claims he has been asked to misfile or destroy documents.

It’s the latest in a series of scandals at the department. It’s already under federal investigation for improperly using jailhouse informants to get inmates to confess.

