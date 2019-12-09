California politician leaves the GOP as Trump pulls the party further right

Assemblymember Chad Mayes is the second California Republican to leave the party this year. Last week he re-registered with no party affiliation. He says that as President Trump makes the party more conservative, many of his colleagues are following blindly. He calls our politics “broken.”



That’s partly why Mayes participates in New Way California, a group of centrists and conservatives devoted to bipartisanship and policymaking outside of party lines. In 2020, he will be running for his seat in Riverside and San Bernardino counties as an independent.