As Democrats seek to regain control of the House of Representatives, Katie Porter’s seat is on the line in Orange County. Her bid for Senate is adding drama in California’s 47th district (which includes Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach), with OC Democrats scrambling to find a strong contender.

In the 47th, Harley Rouda dropped out of the race and endorsed Joanna Weiss, a progressive Democrat. State Senator Dave Min has many endorsements in the race, but police arrested him for DUI. What’s going on in OC?