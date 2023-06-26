Full of crime-ridden motels, Beach Boulevard gets a clean-up

Orange County’s Beach Boulevard runs for 21 miles. It was once a big draw for tourists looking to go to Knotts Berry Farm or the beach. But the road, also known as highway 39, has fallen on hard times. Many of the motels along it are now better known for prostitution and drug dealing. And so, the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, and Stanton are looking to revitalize Beach Boulevard.

“These motels, they had new owners who just didn't care about upkeep. … Tourists, they don't want to stay there. So they started staying closer to downtown Anaheim, where Disneyland is. … And so when you have dilapidated motels, you'll rent it to anyone,” says LA Times Columnist Gustavo Arellano. “And that's where you started getting a lot of crimes, especially in Anaheim and Stanton. Those had some of the most notorious motels.”