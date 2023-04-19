Spring has sprung, LA is in full bloom, and people from around the world are flocking to the city to celebrate the written word. Yes, it’s the 27th annual LA Times Festival of Books. This weekend’s events will feature literary luminaries like James Ellroy, Rachel Kushner, and Dave Eggers, plus musicians like Joan Baez and Meghan Trainor. The varied lineup will provide two days of talks, performances, signings, and more for attendees — much of it for free or low cost.