Americans of Indian descent in LA, as well as Indians worldwide, observed Diwali this past weekend. Diwali is the Festival of Lights, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and hope over despair. It has a special resonance this year because California Senator Kamala Harris, an Indian American, won the election to become the next U.S. vice president.
Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights, has extra meaning in 2020
