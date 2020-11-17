SpaceX sends 4 astronauts to the ISS. What’s the future of space tourism?

Elon Musk’s Hawthorne-based company, SpaceX, recently delivered four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). The trip marks the first time a private company has ferried space travelers to the station. What’s the possibility that a private company will then take private citizens — paying customers and not career astronauts — up to the station for a visit?
Credits
Guest:
Neel V. Patel - Space reporter, MIT Technology Review
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel