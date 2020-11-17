SpaceX sends 4 astronauts to the ISS. What’s the future of space tourism?

SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins and Soichi Noguchi wave to the crowd before heading to the launch pad Sunday, November 15, 2020. The four rode a Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station. Nov 15, 2020, Cape Canaveral, FL, USA.

Elon Musk’s Hawthorne-based company, SpaceX, recently delivered four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). The trip marks the first time a private company has ferried space travelers to the station. What’s the possibility that a private company will then take private citizens — paying customers and not career astronauts — up to the station for a visit?

Neel V. Patel - Space reporter, MIT Technology Review

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel