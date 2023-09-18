How might strikes affect queer representation in Hollywood?

For more than a decade, GLAAD — the world’s largest LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization — has compiled a “Studio Responsibility Index” to gauge how well Hollywood is representing LGBTQ communities in TV and film.

This year’s findings were promising, with more than a quarter of films and TV shows featuring a queer character. But Megan Townsend, GLAAD’s senior director of entertainment and analysis, says if Hollywood’s striking unions aren’t offered a fair deal soon, that progress might be thwarted.

“Labor issues are LGBTQ issues, and we hope to see a fair deal come soon from the AMPTP, so people can get back to work, and we can continue to see forward motion and the progress we saw this year,” she says.