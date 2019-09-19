On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 5 into law, which could massively reshape California’s food delivery industry. Under AB 5, people who drive for delivery services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Postmates will be designated as employees rather than independent contractors. The law is set to take effect in January 2020. What does that mean for deliverers, restaurants, and the customers buying the food?
Gov. Newsom signs 'gig economy' law. How will that affect restaurants and consumers?
