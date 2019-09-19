How will SoFi Stadium change Inglewood?

SoFi Stadium under construction in June 2019.

SoFi Stadium under construction in June 2019. Photo credit: CrispyCream27/Wikimedia Commons.

In Inglewood, a 70,000-seat stadium is more than two-thirds of the way done. It's worth $5 billion. Now has a name: SoFi Stadium. SoFi stands for Social Finance Corporation, which is a bank that offers loans and refinancing. It's unknown how much they paid to get their name plastered on the behemoth structure. It’s estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars over 20 years. But it’s a name that you’re going to hear over and over again during football season, and even outside of it. 

Credits

Guest:
Petros Papadakis - Fox Sports

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes