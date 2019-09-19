How will SoFi Stadium change Inglewood?

In Inglewood, a 70,000-seat stadium is more than two-thirds of the way done. It's worth $5 billion. Now has a name: SoFi Stadium. SoFi stands for Social Finance Corporation, which is a bank that offers loans and refinancing. It's unknown how much they paid to get their name plastered on the behemoth structure. It’s estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars over 20 years. But it’s a name that you’re going to hear over and over again during football season, and even outside of it.