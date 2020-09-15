President Trump appointed Republican donor Louis DeJoy as the new postmaster general a few months ago, and since then, changes at the postal service have ramped up. Blue mailboxes and sorting machines were removed from facilities. There were overtime pay cuts along with other cutbacks. It’s all led to delays in mail service.
LA Times reporters sent 100 letters to locations around California and nationwide, and they kept track of how long it took those letters to reach their destinations.
How long does it take USPS to deliver mail? An experiment with 100 letters
President Trump appointed Republican donor Louis DeJoy as the new postmaster general a few months ago, and since then, changes at the postal service have ramped up. Blue mailboxes and sorting machines were removed from facilities. There were overtime pay cuts along with other cutbacks. It’s all led to delays in mail service.
Guest:
Maria L. La Ganga - Los Angeles Times - @marialaganga
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel