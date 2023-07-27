Spiral croissants are all over the place these days, taking the crown from the last pastry trend of note, the cronut. In Pasadena at Delight Pastry, baker Lily Azar is putting a Persian spin on the trend with pistachio and rosewater flavors. An Iranian immigrant, she came to LA in 2018, leaving behind her bakery business and starting anew here. Her spiral croissants take three days to make and are filled with varying flavors of cream and dipped in things like marshmallow or chocolate.

