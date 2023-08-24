‘Follow your fork’ to 6th annual Black Restaurant Week in LA

Written by Celine Mendiola, produced by Giuliana Mayo
LA’s Black Restaurant Week runs August 25 to September 3.

LA’s Black Restaurant Week runs August 25 to September 3. Photo by Shutterstock.

For the sixth consecutive year, Black-owned restaurants throughout the greater Los Angeles area will be participating in Black Restaurant Week, which runs August 25 to September 3. 

In 2016, Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferell, and Derek Robinson founded the organization Black Restaurant Week in Houston. They partnered with Caribbean, African, and Black American restaurants across the country to offer exclusive specials. 

“It was our opportunity to really just showcase the diversity of the culinary creativity from the Black community,” Luckett says.

During Black Restaurant Week, participating restaurants, food trucks, and digital kitchens offer specials and get to keep 100% of their revenue. 

Luckett highlights these Black-owned restaurants in Los Angeles: 


Warren Luckett (right), Derek Robinson (left), and Falayn Ferell (center) founded Black Restaurant Week in Houston. They have since brought the showcase to LA and elsewhere. Photo courtesy of Fade Media and Warren Luckett.

