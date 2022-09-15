Fritz Coleman, longtime LA weatherman, retired from TV in 2020. His next act? What so many folks are doing these days: a podcast. Coleman’s partner in this endeavor is radio veteran Louise Palanker. They created “Media Path,” a podcast that dives into things they love or are intrigued by, from the music of “Dirty Dancing” to Sid and Marty Kroft to comedian Maz Jobrani.
TV, radio veterans unite to create podcast for ‘woke boomers’
Credits
Guests:
- Fritz Coleman - co-host, Media Path podcast
- Louise Palanker - co-host, Media Path podcast - @LouisePalanker