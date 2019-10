A 50-year old cold case has been partially solved. In 1969, a bronze sculpture called the Well of Scribes went missing from the Los Angeles Public Library. It was never seen again -- until now. Part of the sculpture resurfaced in Arizona. It’s currently on its way back home.



View of the Well of Scribes statue, circa 1926. Photo credit: Los Angeles Public Library View of the Well of Scribes statue, circa 1926. Photo credit: Los Angeles Public Library