As millennials and those in Generation Z continue to move to densely populated urban centers, they’re finding new ways to afford them. That’s why co-living is getting more popular. They’re paying for a bunk bed and maybe a desk, but share a kitchen and living spaces with other strangers looking to save money.
In pricey LA, living with strangers gains popularity
