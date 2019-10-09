Seniors are one of the fastest demographics to fall into homelessness. That’s why Santa Monica is giving some of its low-income seniors a monthly check ranging from $200-700, so they’re less likely to be forced out of the expensive city. It’s gone so well that Santa Monica is expanding the program to include a couple hundred seniors (from a couple dozen originally).
Santa Monica tries out universal basic income on seniors
