We want to hear your Jewish-Muslim love story

Amidst all the heavy news coming out of Israel and Gaza, we’re hungry for stories that offer a sense of hope and peace for the future. If you live in Los Angeles and are in an interfaith relationship, Muslim and Jewish, KCRW wants to hear from you. (You don't have to be religious. We’re interested in stories from Jewish and Muslim cultural backgrounds!)

We want to talk to you about all the sweet stuff: how you met and fell in love — as well as the challenging stuff — including whether the world news is affecting you. How does the war in Israel and Gaza affect your relationship? Or are you able to set politics aside at home? How do family and friends complicate, or ease, any tension you're experiencing?

The world can use more stories of loved ones coming together. Share your stories of Muslim and Jewish love and we might feature you in an upcoming Greater LA episode.