The coronavirus pandemic brought many things to a screeching halt, but people have continued to find outlets for their creativity. Whether it’s chalk art on the sidewalk or pop-up galleries on front lawns, art has become accessible under stay-at-home orders.

Artists throughout the region are staging at-home shows featuring sculptures, paintings, and other works on sidewalks and in yards.

Finding the installations is half the fun. As people use online maps to find participating homes, they’re asking themselves what constitutes art. Is that vibrant display eccentric lawn decor or is it art?