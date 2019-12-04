‘Eastsiders’ puts focus on long-term queer relationships in LA

The LGBTQ series “Eastsiders” is now in its fourth and final season on Netflix. The show follows the complicated lives of friends living in Silver Lake, centered on a relationship-challenged gay couple.

“There’s a lot of different relationships this season. And in many ways, it’s a dialectic on love. You have queer relationships, straight relationships, open relationships, monogamous relationships, relationships that are just starting out, and relationships that are coming up on six years,” says show creator Kit Williamson. “That’s something you don’t get to see a lot of either -- is long-term queer relationships explored in longterm narrative frameworks. I can’t think about another show about a gay couple that spans the course of seven years of their relationship.”