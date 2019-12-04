Local art exhibit focuses on Angelenos who’ve been affected by wildfires

“LA on Fire” exhibit.

“LA on Fire” exhibit. Photo courtesy of Wilding Cran Gallery.

Wildfires have burned large swaths of Greater LA, so the Arts District-based gallery Wilding Cran is making fire the centerpiece of its latest exhibit. “LA on Fire” is a collection of work from 50 artists whose lives have been touched by fire, literally and metaphorically. The exhibit runs through January 11. 

Chris Burden, The Ever Burning American Flag, 2009. Pencil and ink on paper, 14 1/4 x 22 1/8 in. Courtesy of the Chris Burden Estate.



Gajin Fujita, Queen of the Angels, 2019. Spray paint, paint markers, Sakura streak, Metalhead paint markers and 24k gold leaf on wood panel, 24 x 16 in. Courtesy of the artist and LA Louver.

