Wildfires have burned large swaths of Greater LA, so the Arts District-based gallery Wilding Cran is making fire the centerpiece of its latest exhibit. “LA on Fire” is a collection of work from 50 artists whose lives have been touched by fire, literally and metaphorically. The exhibit runs through January 11.
Local art exhibit focuses on Angelenos who’ve been affected by wildfires
Credits
Guest:
Lindsay Preston Zappas - Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel