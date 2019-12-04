Local art exhibit focuses on Angelenos who’ve been affected by wildfires

Wildfires have burned large swaths of Greater LA, so the Arts District-based gallery Wilding Cran is making fire the centerpiece of its latest exhibit. “LA on Fire” is a collection of work from 50 artists whose lives have been touched by fire, literally and metaphorically. The exhibit runs through January 11.





Chris Burden, The Ever Burning American Flag , 2009. Pencil and ink on paper, 14 1/4 x 22 1/8 in. Courtesy of the Chris Burden Estate.





