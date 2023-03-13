Last Thursday, the State of California sued the City of Huntington Beach for failing to follow its affordable housing mandates. A few hours later, Huntington Beach sued right back, beginning what looks to be a lengthy and costly battle over Orange County housing. In the past, Huntington Beach has just paid a fine for not building the mandated housing, but State Attorney General Rob Bonta is attempting to put an end to that practice.
CA to Huntington Beach: No more dodging affordable housing rule
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - Guest host, Left Right & Center; LA Times columnist; contributor, Greater LA. - @GustavoArellano