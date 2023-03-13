CA to Huntington Beach: No more dodging affordable housing rule

Residential units are seen near Huntington Beach pier.

Residential units are seen near Huntington Beach pier. Photo by Riccardo Agazzi.

Last Thursday, the State of California sued the City of Huntington Beach for failing to follow its affordable housing mandates. A few hours later, Huntington Beach sued right back, beginning what looks to be a lengthy and costly battle over Orange County housing. In the past, Huntington Beach has just paid a fine for not building the mandated housing, but State Attorney General Rob Bonta is attempting to put an end to that practice.

