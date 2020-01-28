Kobe Bryant: Kinship with Latinos, art in his honor

The collective outpouring of grief began within hours of the Sunday morning helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. And it hasn’t let up.

Some of the biggest gatherings are taking place outside of the Staples Center, where Bryant helped the Lakers win five NBA championships.

One community that’s particularly reeling: Latinos. We discuss Bryant’s special relationship with Latino culture and fans.

And we look at street art that have quickly popped up to honor Bryant.

Meanwhile, the bodies of those who died in the crash are being collected. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating why the chopper went down.





