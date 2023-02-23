Efforts to improve LA stormwater capture have been slow, report says

The Los Angeles River, which was paved over to improve flood control, allows no groundwater absorption.

The Los Angeles River, which was paved over to improve flood control, allows no groundwater absorption. Photo by Shutterstock.

A lot more rain is on its way tonight, tomorrow, and into this weekend. There’s even a rare blizzard warning for higher elevations in LA County. But a new report from the group LA Waterkeeper shows that since LA voters approved Measure W, which was supposed to fund the capturing and cleaning of stormwater, progress in doing that has been slow. And much like all that stormwater flowing out to the sea, some believe Measure W so far has been a wasted opportunity.

