A lot more rain is on its way tonight, tomorrow, and into this weekend. There’s even a rare blizzard warning for higher elevations in LA County. But a new report from the group LA Waterkeeper shows that since LA voters approved Measure W, which was supposed to fund the capturing and cleaning of stormwater, progress in doing that has been slow. And much like all that stormwater flowing out to the sea, some believe Measure W so far has been a wasted opportunity.