Should Hollywood Boulevard always be closed to cars?

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” had its glitzy premiere on Monday. That’s 42 years after the original movie came out in 1977. Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted, “The Star Wars premiere has taken over Hollywood.” In fact, Hollywood Boulevard has been closed for four days for the occasion, and it will be closed again on Wednesday for the premiere of the movie “1917.”

There’s a lot going on in the center of Hollywood. So the question is: Why is there a road there anyway, and should Hollywood Boulevard be permanently closed to cars?