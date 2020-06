LA County announced today that there will be no curfew. Most cities are expected to follow suit. Sheriff Alex Villanueva already announced that even if there was a curfew, his deputies would not enforce it.

On Wednesday, the ACLU of Southern California announced an emergency lawsuit challenging the curfews that were in effect for days. It’s now likely a moot point. But there are still questions about the constitutionality of curfews, and why the ACLU would sue LA County.