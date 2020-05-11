As businesses slowly start reopening under phase two of Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan, beaches in Los Angeles County are still closed. In Orange County, a compromise resolved issues surrounding beach access by limiting hours and requiring active use. And, like communities around the state, cities in Orange County brace for big budget shortfalls due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Limited beach access and big budget problems come to Orange County
Credits
Guest:
Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney