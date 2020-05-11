Limited beach access and big budget problems come to Orange County

Hosted by
Home to big revenue generators like the Angels and Disneyland, the City of Anaheim is expecting especially bad financial losses due to COVID-19.

Home to big revenue generators like the Angels and Disneyland, the City of Anaheim is expecting especially bad financial losses due to COVID-19. Photo credit: Jon Hurd / flickr

As businesses slowly start reopening under phase two of Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan, beaches in Los Angeles County are still closed. In Orange County, a compromise resolved issues surrounding beach access by limiting hours and requiring active use. And, like communities around the state, cities in Orange County brace for big budget shortfalls due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credits

Guest:
Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney