Social distance and curbside pick up become the norm as more businesses reopen

Sporting masks, customers of The Acorn Store in Santa Monica pick up their purchases curbside. Under phase two of the state’s reopening plan, several non-essential businesses, including toy stores, could serve guests. Photo credit: Heather Hamilton.

The first weekend of eased coronavirus restrictions lined up with Mother’s Day, one of the biggest flower-buying holidays of the year. Florists saw a boom as customers ordered arrangements for the holiday. Other businesses reopened for the first time in months and served a steady stream of customers taking advantage of curbside pickup.

