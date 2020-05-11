The first weekend of eased coronavirus restrictions lined up with Mother’s Day, one of the biggest flower-buying holidays of the year. Florists saw a boom as customers ordered arrangements for the holiday. Other businesses reopened for the first time in months and served a steady stream of customers taking advantage of curbside pickup.
Social distance and curbside pick up become the norm as more businesses reopen
Credits
Guests:
Heather Hamilton - Owner of The Acorn Store in Santa Monica, Sona Akopian - Owner of Garden of Kisses flower shop in Sherman Oaks
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney