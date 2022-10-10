Three Latino members of the LA City Council are facing calls to resign after audio was leaked of racist remarks they made in a meeting last year. In the recording, Councilmember Nury Martinez described Councilmember Mike Bonin’s Black son as acting “like a monkey,” and characterized District Attorney George Gascón as “with the Blacks.”

The comments are raising a larger conversation about what solidarity among different communities of color looks like in LA. Were you surprised by the comments made by Martinez and others? What comments about race do you hear in your community? Is there anything you want your fellow Angelenos to know about what LA feels like to you?

Share your thoughts above and KCRW’s Danielle Chiriguayo might share your stories on our show Greater LA.