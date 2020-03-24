LA County is home to the largest population of jail inmates in America. Its court system said today that it will enact extreme measures for courtrooms and trials over the next 60 days. It includes the suspension of criminal and civil trials and some courthouse closures. But others will remain open. Some arraignments and bail hearings will continue with tighter restrictions. It comes after an LA County public defender and an inmate tested positive for COVID-19.
Public health is top priority during coronavirus pandemic, LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey says
Credits
Guests:
Jackie Lacey - County of Los Angeles - @ladaoffice, Nikhil Ramnaney - President of Local 148, the union representing LA County Public Defenders, public defender in Long Beach court
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney